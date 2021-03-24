Students & Faculty to return in person at CWC this summer, fall semesters

Central Wyoming College plans for an “engaging” fall 2021

As the state’s COVID numbers and Central Wyoming College’s numbers of active cases steadily decrease, administrators announced that they will welcome students, staff, and faculty back to campus for the summer and fall 2021 semesters. The CWC campus will be fully open by the fall 2021 semester.

“We are extremely excited about what the future holds for our students,” President Brad Tyndall said. “We have learned so much during the pandemic about strategies to make learning options more flexible, more dynamic, and to meet each student where they are.

We have the opportunity to offer courses in a variety of modalities, augmented by new technology, faculty creativity, and the added appreciation we all have of being in a safe and healthy in-person environment.”

The college has made significant improvements to facilities, including installing a new ionization air treatment system that reduces dust, particulate matter, bacteria, and viruses. The physical plant has incorporated extensive disinfecting protocols as well as classroom and meeting setups that include physical distancing. The Covid Response Team will continue to meet regularly to review current health guidelines released by the state and determine adjustments to campus procedures.

“Although COVID-19 impacted nearly everything about how we live, work, and learn, we took this time to comprehensively evaluate every aspect of what we do. We have recently taken advantage of several opportunities to enhance students’ learning environment, including the technology to allow for flexible course delivery methods and providing professional development opportunities for our faculty. In addition, we developed new academic certificates and programs and established new partnerships that we are looking forward to offering to our students,” Vice President of Academics Kathy Wells said. “We are truly delighted to welcome students, staff, and faculty back to our campus and outreach locations for the Fall 2021 semester to learn and engage in campus life in a safe and meaningful way”.