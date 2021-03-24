Free Vaccination Clinic Friday evening Open to All

This event sponsored by the Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Wind River Family and Community Health Care (Wind River Cares).
Date: Friday, March 26th
Location: In the Spring Mountain Room next to Cee Nokuu cafe at the WRH&C
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Price: Free ·
Duration: 2 hr
EVERYONE 16 & UP IS WELCOME!
Bring an ID
Get $10 Free Slot Play & other WRH&C items
No one will be turned away. A limited amount of single-dose Johnson and Johnson shots will be available. Once those are gone, the clinic will begin to administer the Pfizer vaccine.