Free Vaccination Clinic Friday evening Open to All

This event sponsored by the Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Wind River Family and Community Health Care (Wind River Cares).

Date: Friday, March 26th

Location: In the Spring Mountain Room next to Cee Nokuu cafe at the WRH&C

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Price: Free ·

Duration: 2 hr

EVERYONE 16 & UP IS WELCOME!



Bring an ID



Get $10 Free Slot Play & other WRH&C items

No one will be turned away. A limited amount of single-dose Johnson and Johnson shots will be available. Once those are gone, the clinic will begin to administer the Pfizer vaccine.