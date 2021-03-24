Feb. 27,1917 – March 24, 2021

Frances Elizabeth Dillahunty, known to many of her friends as “Liz” went to be with the Lord on March 24th, 2021 in Lander, Wyoming at the age 104.

Elizabeth was born on February 27, 1917 in Paris, TX, she grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Elizabeth was the eldest child of Frank and Bessie Flippin.

She married Charlie Elwin Dillahunty, Sr. (Dilly) on December 19, 1936. They relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1949 and then to Aurora, Colorado in 1952. She enjoyed traveling the country golfing and fishing with Charlie.

She also enjoyed knitting and reading the Bible.

After retiring as a pilot from Shell Oil Company, they moved to Fort Clark Springs, Texas and then to Plaucheville, Louisiana, where they lived next door to their daughter and son-in-law and continued to golf and fish.

In 2014, she moved to Lander, Wyoming to be near her son and his family.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Elizabeth Ann Dillahunty Thatcher and son-in-law James Thatcher.

Elizabeth is survived by her son Charlie, his wife Kay Dillahunty, five grandchildren, then great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held in Marksville, Louisiana where she will be interred next to her husband of 71 years.

She was a loving wife and mother who will be missed by her family and friends.

