Covid-19 Second highest in Fremont County; Vaccines now available for all 18+

With the number of Covid-19 infections slowly going down across the state, Fremont County still reports the second highest number of active cases. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, there are 63 active cases in Fremont County, which trails only Laramie County which is reporting 95 active infections. Teton County reports 58 active cases and Carbon County 52.

Advertisement

The latest report from the Department of Health reported two new infections over the past 24 hours in Fremont County with no new infections in either Hot Springs or Washakie Counties.

Advertisement

The number of vaccinations has also increased in the tri-county area. Fremont County has administered 7,853 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, Hot Springs county reports 1,131 shots given and Washakie County reported 1,782 vaccinations given. The numbers do not include those vaccinations administered through VA clinics or on the Wind River Reservation.

Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties are now offering Covid-19 vaccinations to any one aged 18 and over, but they must be a Wyoming resident. However, Washakie County is limiting vaccinations to only residents of their county.