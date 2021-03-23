Transportation and Planning Department fees discussed Tuesday; No action taken

There was plenty of discussion at this morning’s Fremont County Commissioners meeting on proposals of increasing fees for the transportation and planning departments. No action was taken, it was just that, a discussion.

Commission Chairman Travis Becker of Riverton said before any fees could be increased, a formal fee schedule would have to be proposed, a public hearing scheduled and then a review by the commissioners.

Planning Director Steve Baumann and Transportation Director Billy Meeks said access and easement fees would pay the present and future costs of maintaining county roads where driveways would be installed, either on pavement or gravel. The fees would be $125 for residential access and $225 for commercial. Bauman said the higher fees for commercial access covers the cost of more and heavier traffic than a residential access would see.

Becker asked if other members of the board had any heartburn with the fees and commissioners Mike Jones, Jennifer McCarty and Larry Allen said they were okay with what had been proposed. Thomas said he would be okay with even increasing the fees and Becker said he would prefer a uniform fee.

With the 3-2 consensus, the chairman referred the matter back to transportation and planning to return with revised plans taking into account the discussion at the meeting.

Baumann then presented a proposed fee increase in line with state statutes on the costs involved in reviewing both simple and regular subdivisions based on the actual time spent on the reviews. In that case he said the new fees would be around $600 for simple subdivision and $900 for regular subdivisions with six lots, and an extra $50 for each extra lot.

Commissioner Thomas said, “We cannot stay where we are at the present level and I would support the recommendation.” No action was taken and Baumann will return with a formalized fee proposal at a future meeting.

