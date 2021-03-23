Snow and Rain for Tuesday, Breezy, too

Snow showers will spread eastward through the day today, and continue through late tonight according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton. Lower elevations will see rain showers mixing with the snow. It will be breezy across the region and slightly cooler. Wednesday will be drier with gusty northwest winds.

Today’s highs will be in the mid to high 30s for Dubois, Lander and Jeffrey City, in the low to mid 40s for Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopolis and 50 degrees at Worland.

Lander is looking at 3 to 4 inches of snow through tomorrow morning, with less than an inch in Dubois, Riverton, Thermopolis, Worland. Jeffrey City could see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall.