Marta R. Collins, 91, of Hudson, WY died on March 21, 2021 in her home. There will be a family run Graveside Service in the Hudson Town Cemetery, Hudson, WY at 10:30 am, Friday, March 26, 2021.

Marta was born on August 22, 1929 to Rudolph Roybal and Lupita Lavato Roybal in Bingham Canyon, Salt Lake City, UT.

Mom enjoyed arts and crafts, saving coupons, cooking, family gatherings and spending time with her grand kids. She loved going to thrift stores, garage sales and was an avid collector of small memorabilia. She was very proud that she never bought a store tortilla, but always made her own.

Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; and sisters, Mary and Stella.

Marta is survived by sons, Michael (Chris) of Riverton, Curt of Hudson, Glen (Jody) of Hudson, Gary (Susan) of Salt Lake City, UT; daughter, Deeann (Bill) of Colorado Springs; sister, Lillian Tall of Salt Lake City; sister-in-law, Marian Oakley of Longmont, CO; 9 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Contributions may be mailed directly to: Library for the Blind, 250 N 1950 W, Suite A, SLC, UT 84116-7901.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.