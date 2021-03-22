Wyoming snowpack nears normal; Bighorn Basin above the median

The statewide snowpack/SnowWaterEqivalent (SWE) is at 97% of median this Monday morning according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. There were some minor increases and well as small decreases in snowpack/SWEs across individual Wyoming basins last week. The Laramie Watershed tops the state’s SWE with 115

% of median; while% of median along the Belle Fourche Basin is the state low.

The Wind River Basin today is at 88 percent of the 30-year-median, the Bighorn basin is at 103 percent and the Sweetwater River Basin is at 75 percent of the median. See the map and chart for more specific information.

All mountain areas across Wyoming are expected to see light to moderate snow amounts during the upcoming week