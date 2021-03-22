Wyoming Golf Finished 15th Against Top National Field at the Arizona N.I.T.

Tucson, Ariz. (March 21, 2021) — Sunday’s third round of the Arizona N.I.T. saw another consistent and balanced performance by the Wyoming Cowboys as they posted a 291 (+3) final round. Wyoming was led by junior Bryce Waters, who shot a final round 70 (-2) to tie for 35th with a three-round total of 215 (-1). As a team, the Cowboys shot a 54-hole total of 872 (+8) to finish 15th in the field of 18 teams, of which five entered the tournament ranked in the Top 20 teams in the nation and four ranked among the Top 10.

Wyoming was in a group of five teams that finished within five strokes of each other. UW’s 872 (+8) total was just five strokes back of Houston, which finished 12th at 867 (+3). Nevada placed 13th only two strokes ahead of the Cowboys at 870 (+6). Colorado’s 871 (+7) was one stroke better than Wyoming, and the Cowboys finished one stroke ahead of San Diego, which finished at 873 (+9).

Three Pokes concluded the weekend strong. In addition to Waters round of 70 (-2) on Sunday, sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham shot a 72 (Even) and sophomore Tyler Severin finished the weekend with a 73 (+1). Severin ended the tournament at 216 (Even) — one stroke back of Waters — to tie for 44th and Coe-Kirkham was one stroke back of Severin at 217 (+1) to tie for 53rd. Senior Dan Starzinski shot a 76 (+4) Sunday to finish with a 224 (+8) total and tied for 87th. Junior Carl Underwood shot a 77 (+5) in the final round and ended the weekend at 233 (+17), finishing in 100th place.

There were 19 of the nation’s Top 100 individual ranked golfers in the field according to Golfstat rankings, and Waters tied or finished ahead of seven of those nationally-ranked individuals.

Oklahoma State captured the team championship with a 54-hole total of 817 (-47) and held off rival Oklahoma, which finished four strokes back at 821 (-43). Among the teams that Wyoming finished ahead of were: San Diego, who finished at 873 (+9); Colorado State, which shot an 886 (+22); and Miami (Ohio), who ended at 901 (+37).

Garrett Reband of Oklahoma took home medalist honors firing a three-round total of 201 (-15). Eugenio Chacarra of Oklahoma State and Pierceson Coody of Texas tied for second at 203 (-13), and three other individuals tied for fourth at 204 (-12).

Due to the tournament being halted Saturday night because of darkness, Wyoming was one of 10 teams that had to wrap up its second round starting at 8 a.m., M.T. (7 a.m., P.T.) Sunday morning before teeing off its third and final round of the Arizona N.I.T.

The Arizona N.I.T was played at the Omni Tucson National Catalina Course and was hosted by the University of Arizona. The course measured 7,167 yards and played to a par of 72.

The Cowboys’ next tournament will be their own Wyoming Cowboy Classic on Monday and Tuesday, April 5 and 6 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Team Standings From the Arizona N.I.T.

1. Oklahoma State 275-272-270=817 (-47)

2. Oklahoma 274-276-271=821 (-43)

3. Texas 284-275-274=833 (-31)

4. San Diego State 280-280-275=835 (-29)

5. Arizona 277-278-281=836 (-28)

Illinois 277-277-282=836 (-28)

7. New Mexico 277-276-297=860 (-14)

8. Utah 289-288-280=857 (-7)

9. USC 287-284-290=861 (-3)

10. Iowa State 291-287-284=862 (-2)

11. UNLV 296-289-279=864 (Even)

12. Houston 281-295-291=867 (+3)

13. Nevada 288-292-290=870 (+6)

13. Colorado 287-296-288=871 (+7)

15. Wyoming 288-293-291=872 (+8)

16. San Diego 290-290-293=873 (+9)

17. Colorado State 292-296-298=886 (+22)

18. Miami (Ohio) 298-304-299=901 (+37)

Wyoming Cowboys Individual Standings

T35th Bryce Waters 71-74-70=215 (-1)

T44th Tyler Severin 73-70-73=216 (Even)

T53rd Kirby Coe-Kirkham 72-73-72=217 (+1)

T87th Dan Starzinski 72-76-76=224 (+8)

100th Carl Underwood 80-76-77=233 (+17)

