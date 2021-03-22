Breaking News

Should Fremont County Be a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary? Commission to decide

Article Updated: March 22, 2021
The Fremont County Commissioners meet Tuesday in Lander. The meeting can be viewed on Zoom.

The Fremont County Commissioners will meet in regular session Tuesday morning with a full agenda.

Included are updates on the Sacajawea Pathways and the Popo Agie Flood Control and Riverbank Restoration Projects, a proposed access road, easement and other fees for the County Transportation Department, storage options for the county’s public zoom meetings and declaring Fremont County a Second Amendment Sancutary County.

Several budget hearings will be held for the Library System and for overall budget strategy.

The meeting is at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander. The meeting will be held on Zoom:

