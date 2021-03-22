Should Fremont County Be a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary? Commission to decide

The Fremont County Commissioners will meet in regular session Tuesday morning with a full agenda.

Included are updates on the Sacajawea Pathways and the Popo Agie Flood Control and Riverbank Restoration Projects, a proposed access road, easement and other fees for the County Transportation Department, storage options for the county’s public zoom meetings and declaring Fremont County a Second Amendment Sancutary County.

Several budget hearings will be held for the Library System and for overall budget strategy.

The meeting is at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander. The meeting will be held on Zoom:

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85246291760?pwd=YUFKQmQ4SnVPM3dmN0NYV2dXNkE3Zz09

Meeting ID: 852 4629 1760 Passcode: 008950 +1 253 215 8782