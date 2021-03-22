CWC Volleyball went 2-0 in weekend matches

Central Wyoming College’s Rustler Volleyball went 2-0 this week against Rocky Mountain College of Billings and Northwest College of Powell.

Makenzie Templeton and Sage Bearnson both had 15 kills each, and Ava Rasmussen had 12 kills and six blocks against Rocky Mountain. CWC swept them the first set 25-13, they tried a different lineup and the other team won the second set, CWC came back the 3rd and 4th set 25-20 and 25-18.

Northwest was a great win for the Rustlers. They won all three sets at 25-13, 25-24, and 25-16. Makenzie Templeton had 11 kills and Alondra Hernandez had 7 digs per set. Sage Bearnson passed a 2.46 which kept the team in system to run an offense! Missy Mortensen had six kills and two blocks. The team had seven aces total. “All in all, it was a great victory,” state Coach Gallard.

Up Next: The Rustlers will head to Eastern Wyoming on Tuesday, March 23rd to play the game that was postponed due to weather. The match will start at 6pm MST.

