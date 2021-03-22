Andelee Paul ChargingHawk, 29, passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2021. He was born March 12, 1992 in Lander, WY to Vicki Robertson and Junior ChargingHawk.



Andelee grew up in Lander, WY. There wasn’t a person who he met that didn’t become a friend. He always knew how to make everyone smile. Andelee was most proud of being a daddy to his daughters and he was the best dad. Andelee’s absence in our lives will be a heartache that will never go away, but we have many unforgettable memories that will help us find peace as we take life one day at a time.



Andelee was preceded in death by his grandparents Laura and Paul Robertson; uncles Marvin Robertson and George Sanchez; and aunts Mary Large and Deana Sanchez. We find comfort knowing Laura was waiting for him with open arms, because Andelee and his grandma had a bond like no other and he had spent his life missing her.



Andelee is survived by his mother, Vicki Robertson; children, Alayah, Marina, Sariyah and Alaurah ChargingHawk; brothers Colton Robertson, Alec Rowan, Brent and Bryan Sanchez, Russell Hebah, Zac Wagon and Roger Wagon; sisters, CodiLyn Rowan and Holly Sanchez; uncles Clifford Robertson and Leo Sanchez; and numerous other extended family members.



A wake will be held at the family home located at 20 Driskell Lane in Fort Washakie on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 6pm. Services are being held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Museum of the American West in Lander. Prior to services a viewing will take place from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A potluck style reception will follow at The Inn at Lander.

