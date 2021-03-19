Wind River Service Week raised a record nearly $25K

Every year the Wind River Schools sponsor a Service Week in which funds are raised for someone within the district dealing with hardship or medical expenses. This year there were three such individuals, two students and the former chairman of the school board.

The District’s Director of Student Services, Justin Walker, said it wasn’t certain this would occur this year with the pandemic and all, but then there was a vehicle crash and a medical diagnosis that changed everyone’s mind.

The week was on.

In an email to Wyotoday.com, Walker told the rest of the story:

“To Our Wind River Community, I am deeply humbled by the outpouring of support for our 2021 Wind River Service Week. With the many restrictions on the week due to COVID-19, I was nervous that we would not be able to reach our goal of raising $10,000 to support the families of Grace, Ky, and Shane. However, I was wrong! With the support of our wonderful community we raised $24,260.93!! This is the most we have ever raised in one service week. The generosity of our community never ceases to amaze me. Truly from the bottom of my heart, and from the families that will benefit, THANK YOU!! Sincerely, Justin Walker, Wind River Schools DOSS”

Way to go Wind River!