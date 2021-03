It will be mostly sunny across the Cowboy State today. This evening will see increasing clouds and isolated rain/snow showers in the northwest. Overnight the snow will spread along the west. This snow and rain/snow mix will spread eastward late on Saturday into Sunday.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid to high 50s in the Wind River Basin and the mid the upper 60s in the Big Horn Basin. The exception are highs in the low 50s for Dubois and Jeffrey city.