May 7, 1971 – March 15, 2021

Larry “Lil Larry” Smith, age 49, passed away at Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, Wyoming on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Larry was born on May 7, 1971 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Larry Milton and Vickie Lynn (Denson) Smith.

For the past several years he has lived at The Wyoming Life Resource Center, Lander, Wyoming which was his HOME. He loved his surroundings, his many friends, his jobs and hobbies. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in The Wyoming Life Resource Center Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming.

