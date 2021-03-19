Keep Poison Center Phone number handy… just in case

National Poison Prevention Week (NPPW) has been observed in the United States for 59 years. The third full week in March is dedicated to highlighting the dangers of poisonings for people of all ages, and to promote education and community involvement with poisoning prevention. The Nebraska Regional Poison Center (NRPC) will unite with the nation’s 54 other poison centers to honor this important week. The theme this year is “Prepare, Prevent, and Protect.” The NRPC is staffed by specially trained health care professionals including Registered Nurses, Pharmacists and Physicians who are always ready to take your call. All calls are important, confidential and free to the public.

How do we prepare for a poisoning? Remember to add the NRPC’s toll free phone number 1-800-222-1222

by texting the word “poison” to 797979 and this will automatically be saved in your mobile phone contacts. Always post the 800 number in a visible location in your home, school, work or public area. Because minutes count in a poisoning, having the toll free number in sight is extremely valuable. Please consider ordering free public education materials by visiting the NRPC’s website ( www.nebraskapoison.com ) or calling the center. Review the materials with all members of your household and/or peers. Pinky coloring books are an important and fun tool for educating young children about poison prevention.

How do we prevent a poisoning? A poison is anything that can harm you if it is used in the wrong way, by the wrong person and in the wrong amount. Check your home for medicine, personal care items, laundry detergent packets, cleaning supplies, plants, and alcohol. Don’t forget the garage because pesticides, gasoline, motor oil and antifreeze are often stored there. Keep medicine and all items of concern out of sight or locked up. Read all labels and directions for medication and household product use carefully. Install carbon monoxide (CO) alarms on every level of your home. Never mix household products together.

How can we protect one another from a poisoning? Since poisons are all around us and can affect anyone, anywhere, at any time of life, our goal is to protect each other by incorporating safe poison prevention measures. There are some items you may not think of as being a danger. This can include small button or disc batteries that are in key fobs, greeting cards and even musical children’s books. Keep liquid nicotine and cigarettes out of the reach of children. Safety latches that usually lock when you close a cabinet door can keep children away from dangerous products, but a safer alternative is to store products including batteries up and out of reach. Always use child-resistant packaging and remember the word “protect” means to keep safe from harm.

The Nebraska Regional Poison Center is a free community service to the public. When you call 1-800-222-1222, you will speak immediately to a Registered Nurse or Pharmacist 24/7/365.