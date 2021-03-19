CWC Students now playing NJCAA eSports on campus

Central Wyoming College recently added an eSports team and is competing through the National Junior College Athletic Association, Esports division. The eSports team started this spring and is being coached by Adam Simon, CWC athletic trainer.

The eSports team will compete against other colleges across the country for a chance to go to playoffs and championships.

“We are currently competing in Call of Duty Gunfight, Call of Duty Cold War, Call of Duty Warzone, NBA2k21, FIFA 21, Fortnite, Rocket League, and Smash Brothers Ultimate,” Simon said. “There are other titles offered through the NJCAAE that we hope to compete in, in the future as well.”

Esports is unique because these athletes can compete from their home, or in the CWC student center. The student center currently has an Esports arena set up with 10 gaming computers.

Currently, CWC has several teams in the top standings in their divisions. These teams include Ryley Duckworth in NBA2k21, Rylen Steckelberg in NBA2k21, Steckelberg and Erik Shafer in Call of Duty: Gunfight and Duckworth in Fifa 21 and is currently in second place.

The complete list of games that students can compete in at the NJCAA level is CS:GO, Hearthstone, Fortnite (duos and solos), Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, NBA 2k21, Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, Fifa 21, Valorant, Overwatch, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops- Cold War.

I am excited to be a part of this program and to help launch it. I think it will be a great addition to what we offer here at CWC and will give another group of students a chance to compete in something they have a passion for. ” Adam Simon, CWC athletic trainer

CWC is actively recruiting Esports athletes for next fall and spring. If any students or incoming students are interested in competing at the national level contact Adam Simon at asimon@cwc.edu.