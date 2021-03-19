CWC Received Healthcare Training Grant for CNAs, Phlebotomy and more

Central Wyoming College has been awarded a $277,000 Pre-Hire Skill Training Grant from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS), effective March 1, 2021. This grant, part of the Workforce Development Training Fund, provides funding for healthcare certificate programs in high-demand occupations throughout the CWC service area.

“This grant addresses a critical workforce need in our community and aligns with priorities identified by the Healthcare Partnership of Fremont County,” said Michael Cheek, CWC workforce trainer.

Certificate programs in Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), CNA II, phlebotomy and electrocardiography will be offered beginning in May 2021 and continuing through fall 2022.

The grant application was the result of a collaboration with numerous partners including Westward Heights Care Center, Morning Star Care Center, Sage West Healthcare, Help for Health Hospice, Fremont County BOCES, Riverton DWS Center and the Healthcare Partnership of Fremont County.

We believe CWC can help bridge the gap for the shortage we have for Certified Nursing Assistants in Fremont County, as well as other health care areas with shortages. " Natalie Korell, administrator at Westword Heights Care Center

The grant provides full scholarships for qualified applicants which includes tuition, textbooks, supplies and fees for licensing exams. Qualified applicants must commit to employment in a licensed care facility within 90 days of completing the course. Part of the course program includes interviews with specific healthcare facilities for successful graduates.

The first CNA programs will be offered in Riverton and Jackson starting May 24. Both programs will be offered in a hybrid format combining online coursework with in-person labs and concluding with 36 hours of clinical practice.

Apply by calling Anne Even or Michael Cheek at Central Wyoming College at 307-332-3394. Applications will be accepted through March 26 with initial selection by April 1. Additional CNA programs as well as phlebotomy and electrocardiography courses will be announced at a later date.