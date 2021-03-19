Classifications are complete; WGFD season setting begins

The Lander Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a question and answer session and would like to visit with those interested in proposed big game hunting seasons for 2021 and proposed general regulation changes.

During the Q&A there will not be a detailed presentation, instead please watch the season proposal videos and then join us ready with your questions via Zoom.

You can read general regulations now on the Game and Fish website. However, the most up-to-date season information and recorded presentations will be posted online by March 25. Recorded presentations will be from your local biologists and will contain more detailed explanations of the season proposals. Please review the recorded presentation(s) for the hunt areas and species you’re interested in and come ready with your questions before joining the virtual question and answer session.

Comments made at these sessions will not be formally recorded or presented to the Commission. Instead, all comments after this meeting need to be submitted online.

Please view regulations, season recordings on or after March 25 and leave comments after the meeting here: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-MeetingsTime

Apr 1, 2021 06:00 PM in Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Lander’s session is Apr 1, 2021 6:00 PM in Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Go HERE for more information and to register.