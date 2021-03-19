Cheney voted against Dems Immigration bills

Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) issued the following statement after voting against two bills proposed by Democrats, H.R. 6 and H.R. 1603, that would grant amnesty to illegal immigrants in the United States and further incentivize other migrants to unlawfully attempt to enter our country:

“The open borders policies supported by President Biden and Democrats in Congress have created a devastating and ongoing crisis. The Biden Administration’s decision to stop construction of the wall, offer taxpayer money to illegal immigrants, and reimplement catch-and-release all encourage illegal immigration.



“These policies must be reversed and we must prioritize border security. The two bills Democrats brought to the floor today would grant amnesty to millions already in our country unlawfully. Our focus needs to be on securing the border and fixing the legal immigration system.”