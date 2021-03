It’s not the pandemic this time.

The multiple day closure of Interstate highways 25 and 80 has resulted in many grocery and other store shelves wanting for product.

At Walmart in Riverton today, products were scarce in the grocery aisles and especially in the frozen food sections. A store official said a couple resupply trucks were on the way.

Shoppers are asked to be patient as the transportation system gears back up from being stalled due to the weekend storm.