February 17,1967 – March 14-, 2021

Shanda Sue Glenmore was born February 17,1967 in Lander, Wyoming to Myra Watt and Floyd “Bucky” Glenmore. She made her journey to the creator March 14, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. She was a member of The Northern Arapaho and Northern Cheyenne tribes. Her Northern Arapaho name was Woman Comes In and Her Cheyenne Indian name was Woman Kills Across.

She lived most of her life in Ethete, Wyoming. Shanda attended Mill Creek and Wyoming Indian Schools and graduated with the Class of 1987. She worked at The Wyoming State Training School, The Ethete Store and Ethete Early Head start.

She loved being around family but most of all her grandchildren were her world, she loved watching and supporting them in all the activities they were involved in. She also enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, listening to music, dancing, and singing with sister Arlene Oldman.

She is survived by her parents Myra Watt and Floyd Glenmore. Daughters; Calley (Sherman), Chanice (Aloysius), Quannah (Andy) C’Hair. Brothers; Shannon (Rhonda) Glenmore, Mylan (Avalene) Glenmore, William Watt Jr., Donald Watt, Truman Trosper, Vernon Spoonhunter, Duane Oldman Jr, Micheal Hatt, Harold LittleBear, John Glenmore, Dale Glenmore, Duane Swank, David Swank, Shawn Oldmouse, Tyson Fox. Sisters; Mona Glenmore, Loula (Phil) Krause, Arlene Oldman, Lynelle Warren, Catherine Goggles, Donna Ferris, Gretta Oldman, Jolene Spoonhunter, Shelly Trosper, Rosie Trosper, Nicole Wagon-Watt, Tamara Watt, Marie Watt, Pamela Chavez, Polly Chavez, Patricia Oldman-Trosper, Donita Standing Elk, Denise Swank, Lisa Oldmouse, Charette Yellow Robe, Ronnette Glenmore, Lasha Fox. Grandchildren; Rai’el, Chaunte’, Joaquin, Tataiyana, Ciara, Donte’, Aiyah, Danaisha, Ayannah, and Arius. One Great-Grandson on the way. Uncles; William C. Watt Sr., Keith , Marty, Clarence Chavez. Aunts; Arline Trosper, Alvena Oldman, Rhoda “Punks” Glenmore. Special Friends Kandy (Rabbit) White Antelope and numerous other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her Companion Lloyd Brown. Grandparents Lillian (Joseph) Chavez, Charles Watt Sr., Douglas (Josephine) Glenmore, Elva Stands In Timber, Winifred Big Road, Willena Chavez, Uncles; Donald Chavez, Bruce Chavez, W. Micheal Hatt Sr., James Oldman Sr., Duane Oldman Sr., Ronald Glenmore, Aunties; Iris Oldman, Katherine Chavez, Vera Trosper, Verna and Roger Oldmouse, Dorothy Glenmore. Sisters; Valerie Chavez, Jocelyn Watt, Dawnette Rose Glenmore. Brothers; Myron Chavez Sr., Rupert Goggles Jr., Matthew Watt, Gregory Trosper Sr., James Oldman Jr., William Oldman, Vydell Yellow Robe, JayDale Oldmouse, Patrick Chavez, Chester Duane Oldman. Niece Jade Wagon. Nephew Dane Fisher. Granddaughter Millani Watt and Grandson Andres’ C’Hair. And numerous other extended family members.

