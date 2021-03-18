Sep 11, 1969 – Mar 13, 2021

Graveside services for Roberta Rana Oldman, 51, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Wake will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 18th at the family home, 1563 17 Mile Road. The family request that Covid-19 precautions please be observed. Please social distance and wear a mask.

Mrs. Oldman passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her home.

Roberta was born on September 11, 1969 in Riverton, Wyoming, daughter of Adolf Bullbear and Rosaline Ann Norse.

On July 15, 1991, Roberta married Donald Oldman at the Justice of the Peace. The couple remarried at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on March 26, 1993.

Roberta enjoyed participating in Pow Wows and Sundance. She was also known for her beading and love for her kids and grandkids. For many years, she worked as a preschool teacher in Child Project at the Arapahoe School in Arapahoe as well as Ethete. She also spent around 4 years working at the Wind River Casino.

Mrs. Oldman was a baptized member of the Catholic Faith but also participated in the Native American religious beliefs.

Survivors include her husband, Donald; sons, Jared Matthew Maldonado, Robert Dean (Darcie) Oldman, Derrick (Misty) Oldman, Rudolph Norse and Thomas Norse; daughters, Anastasia Norse, Megan (Daniel) Oldman and Rachael Norse; brothers, Rudolf Norse and Raphael Norse; sister, Rochelle Norse; sisters-in-law, Donna and Merlin Norah, Ruth and Leonard Moss, Jr. and Cheryl and Myron Littlebird; numerous grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Paul Joe Hanway, Brian Williams, Orrin Spoonhunter, Catherine Oldman and Marty Spoonhunter.

Mrs. Oldman was preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law, Anita Louise Oldman and daughter Rachael A. Norse.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.