On Sunday, March 14, 2021, Noreen Bowen, mother of three, grandmother of 7, passed away too soon at the age of 70. Noreen was born on September 1st, 1950 in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Noreen had many jobs throughout her life, all of them helping others.

Noreen had a passion for her family. She grew up in Charlestown with her seven siblings. She lived in Boston, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Virginia, New Jersey during her life and moved to Wyoming in 1988 when her father retired to stay close to her parents and two sisters. She bought her own home in 1997; a source of great pride for a struggling, working mother of three who often had two jobs. Most recently she worked at the Senior Citizen Center and hand delivered meals to the elderly. Noreen knew just about everyone in Lander; quick trips to the store often resulted in extended catch up sessions with people throughout the store. She would proudly display the most recent pictures of her children or grandchildren’s adventures to any who showed interest and if one of her sons were with her she would invariably introduce them with great enthusiasm. Noreen had a magnetic connection with children, and immediately bonded with any in her vicinity at family gatherings. Her kindness, warmth, feisty stubbornness, and mother-bear protection of family are already deeply missed.

Noreen was preceded in death by her mother Marie Doherty. She is survived by her three children Scott Doherty (and his wife Andrea), Adam Doherty (and his wife Alison) and Kevin Bowen; her four brothers Stephen Doherty (Gina), Patrick Doherty (Deb), Chuck Doherty and Rick Doherty (Karen); her two sisters Mary Weller (Rob) and Ann Marie Doherty; and her father Charles Doherty. Graveside services will be held for family and close friends on Tuesday, March 23rd at Mount Hope Cemetery at 11 am. Flowers may be sent to 802 Vance Drive, Lander, WY 82520.

