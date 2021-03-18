Mass Vaccination Clinics set for Saturday in Riverton and the Casino north of Lander

Two mass vaccination clinics have been planned for this Saturday by the Wind River Family and Community Health Care and the Fort Washakie Health Clinics.

One Mass Vaccination event is available to all Fremont County Residents 16 years of age or older at the Shoshone Rose Hotel and Casino parking lot north of Lander. This drive-through clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The other event will be in Riverton at the Wind River Cares Clinic at 511 North 12th Street from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. for enrolled tribal members, for non-members living in a Reservation home, to non-members who work for either Tribe say at the casinos, and for non-members who are employees of Reservation schools. To receive the Pfizer vaccine anyone 16 and up is eligible and for the Moderna Vaccine, the age is 18 and up. Both vaccines require two doses, three weeks apart for Pfizer and one month for the Moderna.

Covid 19 testing continues to be available at the Arapahoe, Ethete and Riverton Wind River Cares clinics Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Curative testing trailers are also available at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton and at Rocky Mountain Hall at Fort Washakie Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccinations are also available at the Lander Medical Clinic and at Western Family Care in Riverton for those 50 years of age and older and those who are 1C eligible. Call the Lander Clinic at 332-2941 or the Riverton clinic at 856-6591 for an appointment.

Read details on the two Mass Vaccination Clinics below: