Flags to Half-Staff until 3/22 to honor Atlanta victims

Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Joe Biden’s Proclamation honoring the victims of the tragedy in the Atlanta metropolitan area, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset March 22.

The Presidential Proclamation follows:

HONORING THE VICTIMS OF THE TRAGEDY IN THE

ATLANTA METROPOLITAN AREA

– – – – – – –

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless

acts of violence perpetrated on March 16, 2021, in the Atlanta

Metropolitan area, by the authority vested in me as President

of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the

United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the

United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House

and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts

and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal

Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the

United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset,

March 22, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown

at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States

embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities

abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this

eighteenth day of March, in the year of our Lord

two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the

United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.



JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.