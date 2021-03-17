Council member Cory Rota bids City Farewell

Riverton Ward 1 Councilmember Cory Rota bid his farewell to the Council and his constituents Tuesday night at the City Council meeting. Rota has accepted a new position with the United State Postal Service in Wolverine, Michigan and will be leaving in a few weeks.

Holding back his emotions, Rota issued his thanks to everyone at City Hall and in the community. “I want to thank everyone for the tremendous amount of experience I’ve gained from you,” he said at the end of the meeting. “It’s not a good bye, but a see-you-later. I especially want to formally thank my constituents for the trust and faith they’ve put in me. I’ve gotten to know some really great people. I appreciate you immensely.”

Mayor Richard Gard saluted Rota’s time in office. “I appreciate all you’ve done for the city and for your Ward. You’ve represented your ward well. I appreciate your service and the time you’ve put in.”

Rota was re-elected in November to a full four-year term and was the Vice-chairman of the Council.