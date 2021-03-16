Wind River Principal named Superintendent at Big Piney

Story from the Sublette Examiner

BIG PINEY – Sublette County School District No. 9 announced that Dr. Charles Jenks accepted an offer to serve as the district’s new superintendent on March 9. Jenks will begin his service on July 1.

“My family and I are super excited to be coming to a school district like Big Piney,” Jenks told the Examiner. “I have admired the district from the outside looking in for years. We’re excited to relocate to a tightknit community that takes so much pride in its schools. I’m looking forward to getting to know the school system well and learn how I can help out in a district with really good kids, great academics and strong sports programs.”

Advertisement

The district’s announcement followed two weeks of intensive interviews with Jenks and two other candidates, Greg Figenser and Steve Priest. The district board of trustees will formally vote to accept Jenks as superintendent at its regular meeting on March 16.

Advertisement

Jenks spent his career in education at Wind River High School and Middle School in Pavillion, Wyo. Jenks taught as a social studies and special education teacher at Wind River High School from 2008 to 2011.

In 2010, Jenks was promoted to special education director and coordinator at Wind River High School. Fremont County School District No. 6 named Jenks principal of Wind River High School and Middle School in 2015.

Jenks received his bachelor of science in secondary education from Idaho State University and a master’s degree in special education from the University of Wyoming. He earned his principal endorsement and received a doctorate in educational administration from the University of Wyoming.