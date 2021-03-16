Utility Rate Increases on City Council Agenda tonight

The Riverton City Council tonight will consider three resolutions that would increase the rates the city charges for water, sewer and sanitation services. The rate increases are based on a study the city had performed a year ago and, according to City Administrator Tony Tolstedt, the increases will keep the three enterprise accounts sustainable and in the black.

The council will also be asked to review on first reading the adoption of the National Electric Code’s latest update.

One other topic of discussion is a study on phytoremediation of the city’s former landfill off of Smith Road, where the Little League and softball parks are now located. The purpose of the study is to determine if wastes under that site can be remediated by the use of trees, bushes and other natural plants and grasses.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 7 pm. At Riverton City Hall. See the agenda below.