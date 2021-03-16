Peacebuilding Exhibition coming to Lander in May

ABRAHAM: Out of One, Many,” a celebrated peacebuilding exhibition that premiered in Rome, Italy in 2019, and that is now touring the US, will be on display in three locations within Wyoming between March 20 – May 28, 2021. “ABRAHAM: Out of One, Many” is an artistic response to today’s climate of increasing prejudice, stereotyping and discrimination, whether related to color, faith or ethnicity, including a rise of antisemitism and increasing anti-Muslim sentiment. The exhibition is organized by CARAVAN, an international arts non-profit/NGO affiliated with The Episcopal Church, and curated by Bishop Paul-Gordon Chandler, the Bishop of the Diocese of Wyoming, the Founding President of CARAVAN.

“ABRAHAM: Out of One, Many” (playing off of the popular Latin US motto “E pluribus unum” / “Out of many, one”) focuses on what Jews, Christians and Muslims have in common because of their shared ancestor Abraham, a spiritual figure of distinct significance within the three primary monotheistic faith traditions, Judaism, Christianity and Islam. The exhibition highlights what we can all learn from Abraham’s example about living together more harmoniously. In these three faith traditions, whose followers are referred to a “children of Abraham,” Abraham is seen as a model of hospitality – of welcoming the “stranger” and embracing the “other.” The exhibition attempts to artistically answer the question, “What can Abraham can teach us today about freeing our world from sectarian strife?”

Advertisement

The exhibition involves three illustrious Middle Eastern contemporary artists – Qais Al Sindy, Sinan Hussein and Shai Azoulay – from Christian, Muslim and Jewish faith traditions. Each artist has created paintings that focus on specific themes from Abraham’s life that can guide our world today in living harmoniously, interpreting these themes for our contemporary context.

Advertisement

The exhibition is on a global tour, having premiered in May 2019 in Rome, Italy at the historic church of St Paul’s Within the Walls, and then showcased in Paris and Edinburgh, before beginning its extensive US tour.

In Wyoming, the exhibition will be showcased in Rock Springs, Laramie and Lander between March-May 2021. In Rock Springs it will be held at The Art Gallery of Western Wyoming Community College between March 20 – April 3, in Laramie at St. Matthew’s Cathedral (Episcopal) between April 9 – 23, and in Lander at the Fremont Country Pioneer Museum between May 14 – 28. An array of diverse programming, from a Sufi concert to participating artist’s talks, will be held at each venue around the exhibition, to stimulate discussion, dialogue and education, promoting further understanding related to the theme.

The visit to Wyoming of “ABRAHAM: Out of One, Many” is sponsored by The Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming. Program partners include with The Episcopal Church in Wyoming, Wyoming Humanities Council, Wyoming Interfaith Network, Holy Communion Episcopal Church in Rock Springs, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral in Laramie, Trinity Episcopal Church in Lander, and Lander Art Center.