Oct 13, 1960 – Mar 12, 2021

Michael “Rory” Lynch, 60, of Riverton passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton. A Rosary will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the St. Margaret’s Catholic Church with Funeral Liturgy immediately to follow. A Wake will be begin at 6:00 p.m., 50 Miller Lane. Burial will be Wednesday, 10:00 a.m., at the Blackburn Cemetery.

Rory was born October 13, 1960 in Riverton Wyoming and attended St. Margaret’s Catholic School where he was an altar boy. He relocated to Casper with his family and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School. He was an avid sportsman and excelled at every sport he played. His true passion was wrestling. He attended the University of Wyoming on a wrestling scholarship. After college, he worked in the oilfield, and with cattle on the Arapaho ranch before returning to Riverton Wyoming where he married the love of his life, Yvette Blackburn. He picked up a tradesman’s career as a handyman and landscaper. He was a fixer and tinkerer of everything that you put in front of him. In his spare time, he was a prankster and a trickster, notorious for giving out nick names and he never met a stranger. Rory lit up the room upon entry with his charismatic personality and tender heart. He enjoyed spending time with his huge extended family, especially his grandchildren. You would often find him out fishing with all the kids.

Rory’s sudden passing is a devastating loss to his family and friends. He will be forever loved and forever missed, but never forgotten. He will be laid to rest beside his wife Yvette at the Blackburn cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to help cover funeral costs can be made to Rory Lynch C/O Davis Funeral home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Pete Apodaca, Bob and Frances Coates, O.C and Juanita Lynch; Mother, Janice McCarty; Little Brother, Timothy Lynch; and Wife, Yvette Blackburn.

He is survived by his Father, Ken Lynch; Brother, Russell Lynch and family; Sister, Penny Penfield and family; Sister, Rene’e Barry and family; Daughters, Amber Masters and family, Javonn Lynch and family, Carmella Lambert and family, and Rochelle “Lil Bit” Lynch; Sons, Greg Masters and family, Basil Blackburn and family, Gentry Blackburn and family; Nieces, Nephews, great niece and nephew; Andre’, Kayla, Jaxsyn, Ava, Mark, Penny, Kyle, Lyndsey, Molly, and 13 grandchildren.

