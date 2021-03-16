Breaking News

Cowgirls Earn No. 14 Seed in Hemisfair Region and Will Face UCLA

News
Article Updated: March 16, 2021
Comments Off on Cowgirls Earn No. 14 Seed in Hemisfair Region and Will Face UCLA
Cowgirls Celebrate their first MW Tournament Championship after defeating Fresno State in Las Vegas. Morgan Engel Clarkson Creative Photography

Cowgirls and Bruins face-off March 22 at 8 p.m., MT

After a five-day wait, the Mountain West Tournament Champion Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team has an opponent for the NCAA Tournament as the Cowgirls received the No. 14 seed in the Hemisfair Region and will take on the No. 3 seed UCLA Monday, March 22 at 8 p.m., Mountain Time.

Next week’s contest can be watched live on ESPN and will be played at the Frank Erwin Center on the campus of the University of Texas. UCLA enters with a 16-5 mark on the season and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Post navigation

Posted in: