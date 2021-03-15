UW Education Dean Finalists Interviews moved to Tuesday

Breaking News

Article Updated: March 15, 2021
UW’s College of Education ranks No. 1 on Study.com’s list of the “50 Best Colleges for Education Majors.” (UW Photo)

The public presentation of one of the finalists for the position of dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Education has been postponed due to the weather-related closure of UW campus.

Joe Ryan, distinguished professor and executive director of Clemson LIFE at Clemson University, had been scheduled to speak from 4-5 p.m. today (Monday). Instead, his public presentation is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16. The session will be streamed on UW’s WyoCast system at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/a0b35892e2ce4ea99948ab3d5d5ef9671d. For more information about him, go here.

The other candidates are Fenice Boyd, professor and chair of the Department of Instruction and Teacher Education at the University of South Carolina; Michael de Miranda, endowed chair and head of the Department of Teaching, Learning and Culture at Texas A&M University; and Scott Thomas, professor and dean of the College of Education and Social Services at the University of Vermont.

Thomas’s presentation is scheduled Wednesday, March 17, from 4-5 p.m. The WyoCast link is https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/6547e52d1678469e9467a1e54c56bd571d. For more information about him, go here.

Boyd’s public forum is Friday, March 19, from 4-5 p.m. It can be viewed via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/875f5b57e0844a4c88e8a4eee659f75b1d. For more information about her, go here.

De Miranda is scheduled to speak Monday, March 22, from 4-5 p.m. The WyoCast link is https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/74f310e359174cd8831d4a7a1bc932141d. For more information about him, go here.

