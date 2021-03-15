Stabbing suspect arrested by Riverton Police

Two Riverton transients who were involved in a scuffle in a vehicle that led to one of them being stabbed in the chest and thigh this past Wednesday has resulted in an arrest.

A short time after the stabbing was reported and the 55-year-old victim was transported to SageWest Riverton Hospital, police arrested 37-year-old Jody VanFleet of Arapahoe on an unrelated alcohol charge. He was later charged with the stabbing following an investigation.

While the incident occurred in a car lot in the 400 block of Lincoln Street, passersby reporting finding a man laying down in the street and called police. The victim left the back car lot and made it to the street before collapsing.

VanFleet was found at a residence he was known to frequent a short time later and taken into custody.

The victim was treated and released later Wednesday for two stab wounds.