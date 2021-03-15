Ninth District Jury found Riverton man Guilty of Second Degree Murder

A Fremont County Ninth District Court Jury in Lander returned a Second-Degree murder verdict late Friday against Mario Mills of Riverton in the shooting death of Trevor Bartlett.

Bartlett was found dead with a single gunshot wound to his head at a Mills’ residence in the 1300 block of East Sunset on March 26, 2020. The death was originally reported as a suicide.

Upon investigation, the 37-year-old Mills was arrested and charged with killing Bartlett.

Prosecutors were trying for a conviction on First Degree Murder, but the Jury went for the lesser charge, which still carries a sentence of from 20 years to life in prison.

Ninth District Court Judge Jason Condor has not set a sentencing date. A pre-sentence investigation will be held.