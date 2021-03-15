Drunk Driver Caught; Crash resulted in Citation to Driver

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

ArrestsCitations 3/12 to 3/15

Ashley Dewey, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Dominic Arcuri, 37, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol; Lane Change, Front License Plate and Seat Belt Violation.

Police are following up on a report of tires being slashed on a vehicle on South 9th Street. A suspect has been identified.

Burl Wood, 38, Lander, Cited for Public Intoxication

Robert Nimmo, 53, Arapahoe, Arrested. Domestic Violence Assault

Arrests/Citations 3/10 to 3/11

No arrests during this period

Arrests/Citations 3/9 to 3/10

Alan Heuer, 62, Arrested. LPD warrants

Pistol Plentyhoops, 20, Cited. Improper Backing, No Valid Drivers License

Ruth Gabriales, 43, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 3/8 to 3/9

No arrests during this period

Arrests/Citations 3/5 to 3/8

Michael Omsberg, 40, Lander, Cited for Peace Disturbance

Cynthia Schneider, 66, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane

Justin Tindall, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, Careless Driving, Open Container, Driving on the Right side of Roadway, Safety Belt Violation.

Sam Carpenter, 34, Lander, Arrested. Resisting

William Topaum, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 2/26 to 3/1

A 12-year-old male of Lander was Cited for an Assault at the Lander Middle School

Pursely BigKnife, 52, Lander, Arrested. Peace Disturbance.

An 18-year-old Lander female was Arrested for Minor in Possession of Alcohol and Trespassing

Andrew Harold, 28, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Disobey Lawful Order, Resisting and Public Intoxication

Jayanne Posey, 29, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County and LPD warrants

Fernando Mereno Ocon, 31, Ethete, Arrested. Hot Springs County warrant; Fremont County warrant and Theft of Alcohol

Nicholas Delyiler, 29, Lander, Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Aloysius Piper, 53, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Sonia Pierre, 27, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 2/25 to 2/26

No arrests during this period

Arrests/Citations 2/24 to 2/25

No arrests during this period

Arrests/Citations 2/23 to 2/24

Jeffrey Dove, 29, Lander, Arrested. Breach of Peace, Assault

Wesley Caddidy, 25, Lander, Arrested. Probation Violation

Arrests/Citations 2/19 to 2/22

Alan Heuer, 62, Lander, Arrested. Four LPD Warrants; Cited for Trespassing and Simple Assault

Aaron Foster, 38, Lander, Cited. Peace Disturbance

Richard Greeves, 85, Fort Washakie, Cited. Leaving the scene of an Accident

Allyn Williams, 70, Jackson, WY, Arrested. County warrants

Charles Wallowingbull, 33, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 2/10 to 2/11

A 17-year-old male of Lander was cited following a personal injury traffic crash at Main and North 9th Street.

Orion Felter, 18, Lander, Arrested. Aggravated Assault after an alleged attack using a knife against another person in the alley of Garfield Street

Arrests/Citations 2/3 to 2/4

A 19-year-old Lander male, Caleb Engavo, was cited for No Drivers License, No Vehicle Registration and No Vehicle Insurance.

Arrests/Citations 2/2 to 2/3

Ashley Sorrels, 35, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Reva Doctor, 60, Lander, Cited for Expired Drivers License, Expired Vehicle Registration and No Proof of Insurance.

Arrests/Citations 1/25 to 1/27

There were no arrests or citations issued these dates.

Arrests/Citations 1/21 to 1/25

Joshua Apodaca, 29, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Karen Schoonover, 52, Lander, Citation issued for allowing Unlicensed Juvenile to Drive after vehicle was spotted cutting cookies near the end of Eugene Street.

A 14-year-old male of Lander was Arrested on a charge of Aggravated Assault after pulling a firearm on his father during a fight. The father got the gun away from the boy and called police.

Arrests/Citations 1/15 to 1/18

Cody Hollenback, 42, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, One Way Roadway and Failure to Obey a Stop Sign

Derek Ketter, 43, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication, Interference, Disobey a Lawful Order.

Arrests/Citations 1/14 to 1/15

There were arrests or citations issued this date.

Arrests/Citations 1/11 to 1/14

Merle Clark, 64, Lander, Arrested. Domestic Battery and Interference

Nicholas Herman, 19, Lander, Arrested. Lander PD warrant

Arrests/Citations 1/7 to 1/8

Lander Police responded to seven calls for service during this period. There were no arrests or citations reported.

Arrests/Citations 1/6 to 1/7

There were arrests or citations issued this date.

Arrests/Citations 1/5 to 1/6

A 16-year-old Lander male was signed as a Runaway and Cited for Interference and Drug Possession

Lander Middle School reported the theft of a laptop computer and a hot spot. Police are following-up

Police are investigating a TikTok video that a caller alleged contains inappropriate videos of children.

Arrests/Citations 1/1/21 to 1/4/21

Jarred BearComesOut, 31, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dalton Schneider, 20, Lander, Cited. Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Keenen Large, 24, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Rico Salvador, 25, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Arrests/Citations 12/31/20 to 1/1/21

Tristen Deveraux, 22, Lander, Cited. Public Intoxication

Edward Kiefer, 30, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

There were no reports from the LPD from 12/17/20 to 1/1/21

Arrests/Citations 12-16 to 12-17

There were no arrests or citations reported this date.

Arrests/Citations 12-14 to 12-15

There were no arrests or citations reported this date.

Arrests/Citations 12-11 to 12-14

Christopher Hicks, 32, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Entry for looking inside mail boxes

Rosaline Addison, 39, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

McKenna Whitewolf-Armajo, 20, Ethete, Minor in Possession and Minor Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 12-9 to 12-10

Cody Armajo, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Domestic Violence and on a FCSO Warrant

Arrests/Citations 12-8 to 12-9

There were arrests or citations issued this date.

Arrests/Citations 12-7 to 12-8

Pedro Paredes-Cisneros, 33, Riverton, Arrested. LPD Warrant

Arrests/Citations 12-4 to 12-7

A 28-year-old Riverton Female arrested and facing charges in alleged robbery attempt at a residence on Dillon Vista Drive. Information forwarded to the county attorney for possible charges.

Brandon Archambault, 41, Lander, Arrested. Domestic Violence

Keno Goggles, 36, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Warren Niedo, 55, Fort Washakie, Citation Issued, Larceny.

Alma Addison, 32, Casper, Arrested. FCSO Warrant. Cited for Theft

Arrests/Citations 12-3 to 12-4

There were no arrests or citations issued during this 24 hour period.

Arrests/Citations 12-2 to 12-3

A 16-year-old male was cited for Speed Too Fast for Conditions after a crash at Highway 287 and Tiger Drive.

The Wind River Veterinarian Hospital was threatened with violence in a phone call. The LPD turned over information in the case to the Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney for the possible filing of charges.

Arrests/Citations 12-1 to 12/2

A 20-year-old male of Lander was cited for driving Too Fast For Conditions following a vehicle that crashed into a fire hydrant at North 2nd and Jefferson Street at 10:57 p.m. Monday.

Arrests/Citations 11/30 to 12/1

Kawlie Slinkard, 18, Lander, Cited. Simple Assault

Mikayla Anderson, 21, Lander, Cited. Simple Assault

Arrests/Citations 11/27 to 11/30

Andrew Brown, 35, Ethete, Arrested. Domestic Violence and on Fremont County and Lander PD warrants

Douglas Pomroy, 58, Lander, Cited. Possession and Use of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Arrests/Citations 11/26 to 11/27

A 53-year-old Dubois Male patient was arrested for Aggravated Assault on a female patient on Bishop Randall Drive. The case was turned over to the Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Andrew Brown, 35, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension, Open Container, No Insurance and a Stop Sign Violation.

Michael Warren, 27, Riverton, Cited. Criminal Trespass

Arrests/Citations 11/25 to 11/26

Phillip Dempster, 63, Kinnear, Cited. Property Destruction

Fifteen minors were cited for Minor In Possession and one was cited for Disorderly House after a big drinking party was busted by officers on McDougall Drive. The youth were from Lander, Fort Washakie, Riverton, Shoshoni and Casper: Cited were: a 16 year-old male of Shoshoni; 16 year-old female of Riverton; 17-year-old female of Riverton; Karina Estep, 18, Lander; Dappi Mulherin, 18, Fort Washakie; Kyle Laird, 20, Riverton; Morgan Miller, 19, Riverton; Logan Huff, 18, Lander; Justin Lajuenesse, 19, Shoshoni; Tryston Truempler, 18, Riverton; Mason Lucas, 20, Shoshoni; James Knigge, 19, Casper; Aspen Thomas, 19, Lander and Wade Cornell, 19, Shoshoni. Cited for a Disorderly House was Justin Bever, 18, Lander.

Arrests/Citations 11/24-11/25

No arrests