Community Support Grants Applications now open

The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting Community Support Grant applications. The deadline to apply is April 15 at 11:59 p.m. MST. The Community Support Grant is a competitive grant program for operating and/or project support for qualified organizations that provide services to their community through the arts. Applicants may also apply for funding for arts learning activities.

Advertisement

Grant funding is available for programs and services that take place between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

An organization is eligible to receive up to $7,000 in operating and/or project support and up to $3,000 in arts learning support for a total of up to $10,000 in grant funding.

Advertisement

In addition, the Arts Council is using a new online grant system. The application is available here. All applicants will need to create a new user account. A written tutorial for applicants is available online here and a video tutorial is available here.

Arts Council staff would be happy to speak with any organization before the deadline about specific questions they may have about the grant. A complete list of requirements, eligibility, and additional guidelines can be found on the Wyoming Arts Council website at www.wyomingartscouncil.org under the “Grants” tab. For more information, contact Karen Merklin at 307-214-7819.