Breaking News

Cheyenne, Casper received record snowfall in latest storm

News
Article Updated: March 15, 2021
Comments Off on Cheyenne, Casper received record snowfall in latest storm
A late March 14th image of record snowfall in front of National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. NWS photo

Cheyenne had its biggest snowfall ever while Casper’s was its third largest snowfall amount. On Monday, most roads in Eastern and Southern Wyoming remained closed due to the blowing and drifting snow from the weekend blizzard.

Snow removal efforts on Interstate 80 at the Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. WYDOT Web Cam image.

Post navigation

Posted in: