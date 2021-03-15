Cheyenne, Casper received record snowfall in latest storm

Cheyenne had its biggest snowfall ever while Casper’s was its third largest snowfall amount. On Monday, most roads in Eastern and Southern Wyoming remained closed due to the blowing and drifting snow from the weekend blizzard.
