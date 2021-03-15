All-State Honors announced for Classes 3A/4A Basketball

The Riverton Wolverines came home from this year’s state boys basketball tournament in Casper with some hardware. The Consolation Championship Trophy. After losing its first game to Sheridan, Riverton went on to defeat Rock Springs 45-33 in the consolation semi-finals and then Cheyenne East in the finals 81-67 to capture the trophy. Cheyenne Central won the state championship in Class 4A with a 55-40 win over Thunder Basin; Sheridan won third place with a victory over Star Valley 81-52.

Riverton’s Jared Lucas was named to the Class 4-A Boys All State Basketball Team following the tournament. In class 3A, Lander Valley Lady Tiger Demi Stauffenberg received All State Honors as did the Tiger Boys Dillan Hereford and Bryan St. Clair. From Worland, Mack Page and Rudy Sanford were named All-State as was the Lady Warriors’ Darla Hernandez.