Riverton won Consolation Bracket at 4A State BB

The Riverton Wolverines came home from this year’s state basketball tournament in Casper with some hardware. The Consolation Championship Trophy.

After losing its first game to Sheridan, Riverton went on to defeat Rock Springs in the consolation semi-finals and then Cheyenne East in the finals to capture the trophy.

Riverton 45 Rock Springs 33

Riverton 81 Cheyenne East 67

Cheyenne Central won the state championship in Class 4A with a 55-40 win over Thunder Basin; Sheridan won third place with a victory over Star Valley 81-52.

The games were the last of the 2020-2021 basketball season that will be known as the Covid season and, against all odds, the season occurred with shorter schedules, no fans in some gyms, limited fans in others and all spectators wearing masks.

For Fremont County teams, the just ended season saw the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs winning their third consecutive Class 3A State Championship, the Wind River Cougars winning the Class 3A Consolation Championship and appearances by Dubois, who won their first game, and the Shoshoni Lady Blue who lost in overtime in their first game.