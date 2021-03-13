Winter Storm Warning for Fremont County through Sunday afternoon

Significant Snowfall this afternoon into Sunday. A weather system will bring significant snowfall to central and southern Wyoming this afternoon into Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snow will be Saturday night.



A Winter Storm Warning in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday for the Wind River Basin- Including the cities of Riverton and Shoshoni



* WHAT…Heavy snow with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the northern portion of the basin and 6 to 12 inches toward Hudson and Fort Washakie. Northeast wind of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult through midday Sunday. Whiteout conditions will be possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…US Highway 26 and Wyoming 789 and other major roadways will be impacted by this storm. Allow extra time to reach your destination or make alternate travel plans or make alternate travel plans.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.