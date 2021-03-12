Breaking News

Spring Forward One Hour Saturday night

March 12, 2021
2021 Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 am on Sunday, March 14th. Don’t forget to move your clocks forward one hour before going to sleep Saturday night. It’s also a good time to check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide monitors and change the batteries.

