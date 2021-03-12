Nov 14, 1997 – Mar 6, 2021

Graveside services for Seattle Park Hanway, 23, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Wake will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 14th at Helen Hanway’s home, 165 17 Mile Road.

Mr. Hanway passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home.

He was born on November 14, 1997 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, son of Laziur Stephen Hanway, Sr. and Victoria Lynn Zirkle. He graduated from Arapaho Charter School in 2016. He spent most of his time living in Ethete, WY but spent a short amount of time living in Rock Springs, WY.

Seattle enjoyed swimming, bowling, watching movies and playing basketball and video games. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and had such a great heart and valued his family. Seattle was Helen’s youngest grandchild and he took care of her until his passing.

Survivors include his father, Laziur Stephen Hanway, Sr.; grandmother, Helen Teresa Hanway; brother, Laziur Stephen Hanway, Jr; sisters, Stephanie Jade Hanway, Samantha June Hanway, Silver July Hanway and Alta Margaret Hanway; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends throughout Wyoming, Texas, North Dakota, North Carolina and Montana.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gilbert Hanway, Sr.; mother, Victoria Zirkle; aunts Ramona YoungBear, Mary Jane Hanway, Margaret June Hanway; uncles, Donald Hanway, John Hanway, Sr., Gilbert Hanway, Jr.; niece, Laney Benally.

