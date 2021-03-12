Class 3A State Basketball: Worland reclaims State Title; Lander teams eliminated

The Lander Valley Lady Tigers and Tigers both lost their Third Place games at the Wyoming State Class 3A tournament in Casper yesterday and were eliminated with two losses. The LVHS Girls lost by nine to the Worland Lady Warriors in their third place game and the Boys were defeated by Buffalo in their game at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Worland Warriors, disappointed that they didn’t have a shot at the Boys championship when the tournament was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, made up for it this year with a 55-49 win over Mountain View. It was the Warriors second title in the last five years.

With the Lady Warriors win, Worland comes home with one first place and one third place trophy to end the basketball season.

The Riverton Wolverines opens its Class 4A State Tournament this afternoon at 1:30 with a game against top-ranked Sheridan. The Wind River Radio Network will have the game broadcast with Erick Pauley at 1:15 this afternoon on 93.9.

State Tournament Class 3A Boys Third Place Game: Buffalo Bison 62, Lander Valley Tigers 52

State Tournament Class 3A Girls Third Place Game: Worland Lady Warriors 45 Lander Valley Lady Tigers 36

State Tournament Class 3A Boys State Championship: Worland Warriors 55, Mountain View Buffaloes 49 S=

Scores from Wyopreps,com, WHSAA and Wind River Radio Network