Blizzard possible Saturday night, Sunday in SE Wyoming

Article Updated: March 12, 2021
Blizzard - National Weather Service via Pixabay.com

A Major Winter Storm will impact travel Saturday night and Sunday across much of Wyoming. Consider changing your plans to travel Friday or Monday. Or, be prepared to stay put. Advice from the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton.

