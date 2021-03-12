A bill To Advance Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Projects introduced

Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney issued the following statement after co-sponsoring the Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Innovation Act, legislation that will help develop carbon capture projects by making them eligible for loan guarantees from the Department of Energy (DOE).

“Wyoming has led the nation and the world in producing clean coal and advancing carbon capture technology. This legislation will allow carbon capture projects to take advantage of the Department of Energy’s loan guarantee program, which will help expand this critical innovation.



“Anything we can do to advance carbon capture technology will ultimately allow for the use of more coal, which is why this legislation is so important to our state.”

The full text of the legislation can be read here.

BACKGROUND

This legislation will help develop carbon capture projects by making them eligible for loan guarantees from the Department of Energy (DOE). DOE’s Loan Guarantee Program funds energy infrastructure projects in the United States. Specifically, the bill clarifies the scope of CCUS projects eligible for loans and expands eligibility to include CCUS infrastructure and pipelines.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. David McKinley (R-WV) Joining Rep. Cheney as an original co-sponsor are Reps. John Curtis (R-UT), Garret Graves (R-LA), and DavidSchweikert (R-AZ).

For more on the legislation, see this information from Rep. McKinley’s office.