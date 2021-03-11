Winter Storm Watches Posted for the Weekend

A strong winter storm will emerge east of the Rockies Saturday, making little progress to the east through the day Sunday. The location and slow-moving nature of this storm will provide a good chance for portions of central and southern Wyoming to receive moderate to heavy snowfall.

A winter storm watch has been posted from 2 PM Saturday until 2 PM Sunday.

Natrona County and the southern half of Fremont County are likely to see the highest snow totals. The snow will be accompanied by gusty northeast wind of 15 to 30 mph. The combination of snow and wind will create impacts along I-80 in Sweetwater County, where a winter storm watch is also in effect.