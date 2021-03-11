Record Sugar Content noted in 2020 Crop; Worland factory closes for the season

From the Wyoming Business Report

Wyoming Sugar growers in Fremont County and the Big Horn Basin set a sugar content record with the 2020 harvest.

The harvest had 19.6% sugar content in the majority of the beets, according to Wyoming Sugar CEO and President Mike Greear according to the Wyoming Business Report.

Greear said the factory in Worland was also able to produce over 1 million bags of sugar and was wrapping up the 2020-21 campaign on Friday.

“We have a heck of a crop from our growers and we have strong contracting for next year,” Greear said, according to the WBR.

The company has contracted for 12,000 acres of sugar beets for the 2021 harvest.

Greear said the final week of production was “not what I wanted,” but overall it was a great year and there is a bright future ahead for Wyoming Sugar and its growers.