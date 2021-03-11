Cheney Co-Sponsors Bill to Support The Coal Industry

Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney issued the following statement after co-sponsoring the Carbon Capture Modernization Act, legislation that will advance carbon capture technologies at coal plants:

“Wyoming has the cleanest coal in the world, and we have led the way in pursuing technologies like carbon capture. We understand how crucial this technology is to our overall energy production efforts, and through this innovation, we will continue to be a model for the nation and the world.



“I’m proud to co-sponsor this legislation that will modernize the 48A tax credit’s performance and efficiency standards to reflect the capabilities of existing technology, which will promote the adoption of this critical innovation.”

The full text of the legislation can be read here.

BACKGROUND

This legislation would modernize the 48A tax credit’s requirements to make it easier for businesses to receive the tax credit based off of the capabilities of existing technology. This will help promote the adoption of carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technology and reduce emissions.

The Section 48A tax credit was first established in 2005, and carbon capture projects were made eligible in 2008. However, the eligibility standards for the credit are not technically or economically feasible for carbon capture and storage (CCS) retrofit projects.

When Congress modified this provision in 2008 to include existing coal power plants, they also imposed a new requirement to capture and store at least 65% of the CO2 in order to be eligible for the tax incentive. This requirement is too stringent and unrealistic for retrofit applications. Due to these unattainable requirements nearly $2 billion worth of credits have gone unused.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. David McKinley (R-WV) and Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL). Joining Rep. Cheney as an original co-sponsor are Reps. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), Carol Miller (R-W.Va), Alex Mooney (R-W.Va), Pete Stauber (R-MN), and Marc Veasey (D-TX).

The Senate companion version to the Carbon Capture Modernization Act was introduced by Sens. John Hoeven (R-ND) and Tina Smith (D-MN) with Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Joe Manchin (D-WV), John Barrasso (R-WY), Jon Tester (D-MT), Steve Daines (R-MT) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joining as original cosponsors.

For more on the legislation, see this information from Rep. McKinley’s office.