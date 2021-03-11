Apr 8, 1927 – Mar 11, 2021

Charity Ann Fike, 93, of Riverton, passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on 11 March, 2021. Interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.

Charity Ann Jarvis was born on April 8, 1927 in Kansas City, MO to Durward Dewey “D.D.” and Anna Marie (Merz) Jarvis.

On August 16, 1943 she married Thomas Douglas Fike in Hardin, MT. They bought land in Missouri Valley that Tom broke out and turned into farm ground and they built their forever home. Charity’s husband, Thomas passed in 1962. Charity continued on the family farm raising her children.

Charity was a member of the Missouri Valley Women’s Club, was a Farm Bureau Member, was a leader in 4-H and Jobs Daughters and served on the Mountain View Cemetery Board for 45 years.

She is survived by her son, Micky (Becky) Fike; daughters, Christy Fike Wood, Pamela (Bob) Langston; eight grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; 13 great, great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, D.D. and Ann Jarvis; husband, Thomas Fike; daughter and son-in-law, Becky Sue Fike (Thomas) Sturges, son-in-law, Lewis Tracy Wood; one great, great grandson, Zade Pingetzer; brothers, Duane and Myron Jarvis.

